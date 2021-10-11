JulSwap (JULD) Price Hits $0.0269 on Major Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $15.01 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00058444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00126435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,624.43 or 0.99783128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.31 or 0.06090686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,176,795 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

