Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 110,969 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.26. The company had a trading volume of 151,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,328,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

