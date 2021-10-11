Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 352.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.05. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.24 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

