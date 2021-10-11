Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,825 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,996. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.57. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $121.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

