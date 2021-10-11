Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,480 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Under Armour by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 439,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 484,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after buying an additional 61,059 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $20.36. 33,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,464. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAA. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

