Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,888 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $44,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,481,000 after buying an additional 112,154 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.48. 316,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,242,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.87 and its 200 day moving average is $223.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $151.39 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

