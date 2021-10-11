Jump Financial LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,291 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE AM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.15. 14,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,601. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 3.29. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $11.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. The business had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

