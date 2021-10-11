Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.77 Million in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Vontier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 69.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 20.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 604,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 101,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vontier by 1,755.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 119,771 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.30. 416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,216. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

