Jump Financial LLC Makes New $11.14 Million Investment in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,136,000. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF comprises about 1.1% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC owned 2.39% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Gemsstock Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 539,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 109,840 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 299.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,152 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,588,000.

Shares of SVXY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 29,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $58.97.

