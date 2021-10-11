Jump Financial LLC Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.04. 147,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,125,271. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

