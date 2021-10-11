Jump Financial LLC Purchases 3,216 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises about 0.4% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 146,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.80. The stock had a trading volume of 29,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,814,391. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.29 and its 200 day moving average is $232.82.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.30.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

