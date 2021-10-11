Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,463. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

