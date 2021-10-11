Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 130,870 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.11% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $22.95. 3,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,056. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.