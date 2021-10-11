Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 71,364 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alcoa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 106.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 60,778 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $358,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 252.3% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $446,000.

AA stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 92,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,457. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 2.52. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

