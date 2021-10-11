Jump Financial LLC Takes $2.89 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.71. 1,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.86 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

