Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Bruker by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after purchasing an additional 85,446 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bruker by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bruker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 587,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bruker by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.84. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,578. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

