Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 35.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,044,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,458,000 after purchasing an additional 275,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 64.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 128,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.