Jupiter Price Tops $0.0215 on Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $738,246.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00060838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00123775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00079026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,337.87 or 0.99909361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.06 or 0.06145789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.