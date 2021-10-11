Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 5,619.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,865 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,513,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,712 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,022 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,623,000 after purchasing an additional 803,847 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on GRUB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of GRUB opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

