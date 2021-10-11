Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 5,619.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 886,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,210,000 after acquiring an additional 75,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 163,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000.

GRUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

