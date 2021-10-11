JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.0780 on Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $176.41 million and $203.79 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00058859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00126475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00077739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,016.81 or 1.00163650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.00 or 0.06008055 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

