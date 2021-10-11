Katalyo Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $201,974.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00058893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00126879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00077217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,280.63 or 1.00116805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.74 or 0.06038296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

