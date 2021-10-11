Kava (KAVA) Market Cap Reaches $552.42 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Kava has a market cap of $552.42 million and approximately $111.62 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.04 or 0.00010561 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00096089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.57 or 0.00432808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00033335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 147,202,297 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

