Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires 103,500 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.14% of The AES worth $23,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,530,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,645,000 after acquiring an additional 516,234 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 35.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,576,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,648,000 after acquiring an additional 279,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 31.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other The AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AES traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,276. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

