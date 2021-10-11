Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 120.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,225 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Evergy worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.59. 137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

