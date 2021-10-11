Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Phillips 66 worth $39,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 52.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $1,921,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after purchasing an additional 46,748 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.52. 11,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

