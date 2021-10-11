Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Buys 1,609,300 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 107.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,111,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609,300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Enel Chile worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Enel Chile by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,898,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,365 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,291,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 5,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 705,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 693,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 4,124,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 577,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 353,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price target on the stock.

Shares of ENIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,219. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $4.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $954.89 million for the quarter.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

