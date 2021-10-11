Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,957,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 661,300 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for approximately 7.5% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 2.61% of Targa Resources worth $264,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.47. The company had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,448. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $53.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.