Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $33,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,909,000 after purchasing an additional 320,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,207,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,826,000 after purchasing an additional 92,593 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $72.40. 4,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,510. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.