Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $17.71 Million Stock Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,400 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.09% of Rattler Midstream worth $17,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.16. 264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream LP has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. Analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 120.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

