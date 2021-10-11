Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $227.52 Million Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 686,300 shares during the period. Mplx makes up 6.5% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of Mplx worth $227,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 16.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 20,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.18. 5,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 112.70%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

