Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $31.35 Million Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,225 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Avangrid worth $31,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 30.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

