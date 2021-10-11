Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $89.96 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,616,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for 2.6% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.36% of ONEOK worth $89,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after buying an additional 139,084 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 46.9% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,487,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,367,000 after acquiring an additional 110,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.15.

OKE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

