Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $90.53 Million Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,969,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,800 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for 2.6% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 1.10% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $90,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 205,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.49. 5,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,165. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.