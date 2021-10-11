Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $32,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,123,000 after purchasing an additional 187,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,738,000 after purchasing an additional 155,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

ES stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.12. 526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,509. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

