Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Invests $17.35 Million in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 984,975 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,345,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.74% of Covanta at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Covanta by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,159 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 93.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after buying an additional 545,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,481,000 after buying an additional 432,333 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the first quarter worth $4,682,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 34.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,296,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after acquiring an additional 330,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVA traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $20.15. 1,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Covanta Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -96.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVA shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

