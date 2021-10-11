Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447,188 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 172,035 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners comprises approximately 3.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 1.89% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $110,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $468,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $161,120,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $47,505,000 after acquiring an additional 644,022 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 389,493 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1,432.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 262,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $76.73. 358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,125. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $60.80 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

