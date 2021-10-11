Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 103,300 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,425,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 103,300 shares during the quarter. Plains GP comprises 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 1.76% of Plains GP worth $40,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 9,023.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after buying an additional 1,582,335 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after buying an additional 2,282,622 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 95.7% in the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after buying an additional 2,104,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 57.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

PAGP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,909. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,110.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

