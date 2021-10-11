Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 114,600 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,985,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 114,600 shares during the period. Shell Midstream Partners comprises approximately 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.76% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $44,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHLX stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $11.54. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,989. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.79. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter acquired 4,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

