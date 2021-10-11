Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 131,263 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,263 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable accounts for 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.49% of Brookfield Renewable worth $35,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,574 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,113,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,599,000 after buying an additional 117,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,175,000 after buying an additional 1,582,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,767,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,117,000 after acquiring an additional 260,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,452,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEPC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.09. 488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

