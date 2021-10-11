Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 24,400 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of BIP stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.94. 915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,847. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.98. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 582.86%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

