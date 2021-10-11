Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 32,100 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,816,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. BP Midstream Partners makes up 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 2.69% of BP Midstream Partners worth $40,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. 28.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BPMP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.66. 213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,379. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%. The company had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPMP. Jonestrading cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, BP Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

