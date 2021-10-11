Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 344,900 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 344,900 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 Partners accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $36,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.