Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,155,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,745,000. UpHealth makes up 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 26.02% of UpHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at about $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 21,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,991. UpHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UpHealth, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UPH. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

UpHealth Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

