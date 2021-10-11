Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 124,677 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of DCP Midstream worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,499,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,544,000 after purchasing an additional 294,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,109 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 747,766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,963,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 214,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,342,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NYSE:DCP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

