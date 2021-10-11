KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group upgraded KBC Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

Shares of KBCSY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,665. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. On average, research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

