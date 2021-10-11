Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Reaches $314.46

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $62.89 million and $7.17 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for $314.46 or 0.00558575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00046348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.85 or 0.00209342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00096401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.