Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€142.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €142.00 ($167.06) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LEG. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €142.94 ($168.17).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG opened at €123.10 ($144.82) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €123.84. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.