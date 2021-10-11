Kering SA (EPA:KER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kering SA (EPA:KER) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €795.92 ($936.37).

KER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on Kering in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €627.00 ($737.65) on Monday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €687.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €694.21.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

