KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Extra Space Storage in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.61. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.14.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $171.07 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $194.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.74 and its 200 day moving average is $162.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after acquiring an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,436,000 after buying an additional 243,328 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after buying an additional 954,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,085,000 after purchasing an additional 85,767 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.70%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

